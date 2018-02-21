Watchdog probes Swiss banks over links to Venezuela graft case

ZURICH, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Swiss financial watchdog FINMA said on Wednesday it is investigating several Swiss banks over whether they fulfilled their regulatory obligations as part of a probe linked to allegations of graft involving Venezuela’s state oil company.

A U.S. indictment this month accused five former Venezuelan officials of soliciting bribes to help vendors win favorable treatment from Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and stashing the money in banks, including in Switzerland.

“FINMA is in contact with various Swiss banks in connection with the PDVSA case,” the watchdog said in an e-mail without naming them. “The agency is checking to what extent Swiss banks are involved and if they fulfilled their regulatory obligations.” (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)