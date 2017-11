OSLO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Jo Lunder, the former chief executive officer of Vimpelcom, is no longer considered a suspect in a corruption probe, Norwegian police said on Wednesday.

Several years after Lunder left the company, Vimpelcom changed its name to Veon.

Lunder now plans to sue the police for damages, his lawyer told Reuters. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)