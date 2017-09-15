FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Veon cuts 2017 guidance on Uzbek currency devaluation
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 15, 2017 / 5:41 AM / a month ago

Veon cuts 2017 guidance on Uzbek currency devaluation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Dutch telecommunications company Veon Ltd said on Friday it was lowering its guidance for 2017 as a result of the liberalisation of currency exchange rules in Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek official exchange rate has been reset at 8,100 Uzbek som per U.S. dollar, a devaluation of approximately 92 percent.

The company said it now expects underlying equity free cash flow (before license spectrum fees) of between $850 and $950 million in 2017. It had previously targeted between $900 million and $1 billion.

Veon confirmed its guidance for low-single-digit organic revenue growth 1n 2017. (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Sunil Nair)

