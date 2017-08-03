FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2017 / 5:23 AM / 4 days ago

VEON reports $258 million Q2 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 3 (Reuters) - VEON Ltd, formerly known as Vimpelcom, on Thursday reported a second-quarter net loss on continuing operations of $258 million, due to impairments, bond redemptions and losses at its Italian joint venture.

The Russian and emerging markets telecommunications company, which is trying to reinvent itself as a vendor of software services by mobile, said revenue rose 12 percent to $2.4 billion, mainly on the back of acquisitions. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

