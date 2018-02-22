VEON Q4 core profit falls nearly 4 pct, hurt by Uzbek currency devaluation

AMSTERDAM, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mobile telecommunications company Veon said on Thursday its fourth-quarter core profit fell nearly 4 percent to $753 million, mainly due to the devaluation of the Uzbek som.

Veon, formerly known as Vimpelcom, said its 2018 performance will continue to be impacted by “the currency liberalization and a number of strategic transactions.”

“We expect flat-to-low single-digit organic growth for both group revenue and EBITDA,” it said. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)