January 17, 2018 / 8:17 PM / a day ago

REFILE-Shari Redstone explores adding new CBS directors - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to add Moonves first name, title in 3rd paragraph)

By Jessica Toonkel

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Shari Redstone has discussed adding new directors to the board of CBS Corp as she renews her push to merge the company with Viacom Inc, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

CBS and Viacom are both controlled by ailing Sumner Redstone, 94, and his daughter Shari, through their privately owned movie theater company, National Amusements Inc. The Redstones attempted to merge the two companies in 2016 but the effort failed.

Shari Redstone has had exploratory conversations with CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves and directors about recombining the companies, sources have told Reuters.

While Moonves is receptive to a combination, he has some reservations, sources have told Reuters.

A CBS spokesman was not immediately available for comment. A Viacom spokesman declined to comment.

CBS’s annual shareholder meeting is set for May. CBS is looking to replace several of its directors at that meeting and Shari Redstone is gathering names of possible candidates, according to The Wall Street Journal. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
