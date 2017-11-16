FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Viacom reports 2.9 percent rise in revenue
November 16, 2017 / 12:12 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

CORRECTED-Viacom reports 2.9 percent rise in revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say that revenue rose in Viacom’s film unit rose, not in its theatrical business)

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount, reported a 2.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as a rise in film unit revenue offset declines in U.S. affiliate revenue.

Net profit attributable to Viacom rose to $674 million, or $1.67 per share, in its fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept.30 from $254 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $3.32 billion from $3.23 billion. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
