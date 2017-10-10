Singapore's Vickers Venture raises $230 mln fund to invest in startups

SINGAPORE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Vickers Venture Partners, a Singapore-based venture capital firm, on Tuesday said it had raised $230 million in its fifth and largest fund to invest in startups globally.

The firm, which was launched in 2005, has offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, New York and San Diego. It plans to open an office in San Francisco in 2018.

Its portfolio includes fitness-classes membership startup GuavaPass and life sciences company Samumed.

The firm is led by Finian Tan, who is well known for being an early investor in Chinese search engine Baidu Inc.

Vickers’ fifth fund is larger than the firm’s four previous funds put together, the biggest of which was $81 million. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)