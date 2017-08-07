Hong Kong bourse to delist Victory Group; shares slide

HONG KONG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based Victory Group Ltd, which trades second-hand vehicles and also acts as a money lender, said on Monday the stock exchange had ordered its shares suspended and placed the company in the first stage of delisting.

The stock exchange cited factors including "a very low level of operations" and revenue of HK$4.9 million ($626,406.22) in 2016, which it said was insufficient to cover the group's costs and expenses, Victory said in a statement.

Victory is the first ever mainboard-listed company to be put on the delisting process while still trading, bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd said in a statement to Reuters.

The move, which comes at a time of increased market scrutiny by authorities and investors in the financial hub, is part of a more robust delisting policy in the interest of maintaining the reputation of the Hong Kong market, it added.

Little-known Victory, with a market value of HK$253 million ($32.35 million), said the bourse had also expressed concern about the viability and sustainability of its businesses.

The firm, with eight employees as of end-2016, said it was required to submit a proposal to demonstrate it had sufficient levels of operations or assets as required on Jan. 22, 2018.

It also said it was in discussions with legal and financial advisers and would consider lodging a request for a review.

Shares of the company plunged 48.2 percent to HK$0.29 on Monday, hitting their lowest level since September 2015. That compared to a 0.5 percent rise in the benchmark index. ($1 = 7.8224 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Himani Sarkar)