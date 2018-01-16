FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Myanmar
Markets
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Entertainment
#Breaking City News
January 16, 2018 / 10:15 AM / a day ago

Vienna Airport says Vueling aims to deploy up to 8 aircraft from Vienna

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Vienna Airport said on Tuesday IAG, owner of Spanish-based airline Vueling, had promised to deploy up to eight aircraft from Vienna and use the airport as a base for expansion into eastern Europe after taking over insolvent airline Niki.

The agreed sale of failed Air Berlin’s Austrian unit Niki to British Airways parent IAG could unravel after an Austrian court decided that its insolvency proceedings have to move to Austria from Germany and start from scratch.

“We could live well with Vueling,” Vienna Airport Co-CEO Julian Jaeger said at a news conference in Vienna. “Vueling said it would deploy seven to eight aircrafts in Vienna (and that) they want to expand to eastern Europe.”

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Shadia Nasralla

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.