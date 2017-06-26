FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Vienna Insurance Group hires PwC's Liane Hirner as CFO
June 26, 2017 / 1:56 PM / a month ago

MOVES-Vienna Insurance Group hires PwC's Liane Hirner as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 26 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe-focused Vienna Insurance Group has hired PwC auditor and tax accountant Liane Hirner for five years to replace Martin Simhandl as Chief Financial Officer, VIG said on Monday.

Hirner, who spent the last eight years as a partner at PwC in Austria specialising in insurance companies and pension funds, will join VIG in February to start working alongside Simhandl, who joined the insurer in 1985 and became CFO in 2005.

He will resign and leave the company at the end of his term in June 2018 "due to personal reasons". (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)

