FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
TABLE-Vietnam June auto sales down 0.2 pct y/y -industry body
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 7, 2017 / 3:58 AM / a month ago

TABLE-Vietnam June auto sales down 0.2 pct y/y -industry body

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 7 (Reuters) - Vitnam's total vehicle industry sales fell by 0.2 percent in June from a year
earlier to 24,365 units, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said in a report
released on Friday.
    Sales by VAMA member manufacturers rose 4 percent to 22,750 units, including sport utility
vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles.
    Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles sedans, trucks and buses, led sales in June,
closely followed by Toyota Motor Corp.
    Month on month, June sales of tour buses and vans rose 10 percent to 14,179 units, while
commercial vehicle sales increased 1.5 percent to 9,137 units, the report said. 
    The following table shows data provided by VAMA:
    
                                                        2017                            2016        
 Month       June      May    April    March     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct    Sept     Aug
 Units     24,365   23,232   21,942   26,872  17,621  20,232  33,295  28,442  28,283  26,551  23,540
 Y/y pct     -0.2      -11      -15        8      50     -13      13      -4      26      24      29
    NOTE: Data from January 2017 onwards shows industry-wide sales instead of VAMA member-only sales
as in previous months.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.