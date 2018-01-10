TABLE-Vietnam Dec auto sales fell 16 pct y/y - industry body

HANOI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's total vehicle sales dropped by 16 percent to 27,882 units in December from a year ago, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Wednesday. December sales by VAMA member-manufacturers also fell 15 percent to 23,963 units from the year-ago period, including commercial vehicles, cars and special-purpose vehicles. Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles sedans, trucks and buses, led the sales in December, followed by Toyota Motor Corp. Month-on-month, December sales of cars were up 14 percent, commercial vehicle sales rose 13 percent and special-purpose vehicles fell 6 percent, VAMA said in a report. The following table shows data provided by VAMA: 2017 Month Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May April March Feb Jan Units 27,882 24,752 21,868 21,216 22,099 20,662 24,365 23,232 21,942 26,872 17,621 20,232 Y/y pct -16 -13 -22 -20 -6 -27 -0.2 -11 -15 8 50 -13 NOTE: Data from January 2017 onwards shows industry-wide sales instead of VAMA member-only sales as in previous months. (Reporting by Mi Nguyen; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)