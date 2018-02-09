FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 11:38 AM / Updated a day ago

TABLE-Vietnam Jan auto sales jumps 28 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    HANOI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's total vehicle sales jumped 28 percent to 26,037 units in January from a year
ago, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Friday.
    January sales by VAMA member-manufacturers also rose 29 percent to 25,381 units from the year-ago period,
including commercial vehicles, cars and special-purpose vehicles.
    Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles sedans, trucks and buses, led the sales in January, followed by
Toyota Motor Corp.
    Month-on-month, January sales of cars were up 25 percent, while commercial vehicle sales fell 38 percent and
special-purpose vehicles tumbled 78 percent, VAMA said in a report.
    The following table shows data provided by VAMA:
    
             2018                                                                                                 2017
 Month        Jan      Dec      Nov      Oct    Sept     Aug    July    June      May    April   March     Feb     Jan
 Units     26,037   27,882   24,752   21,868  21,216  22,099  20,662  24,365   23,232   21,942  26,872  17,621  20,232
 Y/Y pct       28      -16      -13      -22     -20      -6     -27    -0.2      -11      -15       8      50     -13
    NOTE: Data from January 2017 onwards shows industry-wide sales instead of VAMA member-only sales as in previous
months.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
