TABLE-Vietnam Nov auto sales fell 13 pct y/y - industry body

HANOI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's total vehicle sales fell by 13 percent to 24,752 units in November from a year earlier, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Saturday. November sales by VAMA member-manufacturers also dropped 18 percent from the same month last year to 21,662, including commercial vehicles, cars and special-purpose vehicles. Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles sedans, trucks and buses, led the sales in October, followed by Toyota Motor Corp. Month-on-month, November sales of cars were up 6 percent, commercial vehicle sales were up 10 percent and special-purpose vehicles rose 4 percent, VAMA said in a report. The following table shows data provided by VAMA: 2017 2016 Month Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May April March Feb Jan Dec Units 24,752 21,868 21,216 22,099 20,662 24,365 23,232 21,942 26,872 17,621 20,232 33,295 Y/y pct -13 -22 -20 -6 -27 -0.2 -11 -15 8 50 -13 13 NOTE: Data from January 2017 onwards shows industry-wide sales instead of VAMA member-only sales as in previous months. (Reporting by Mi Nguyen; Editing by Nick Macfie)