Vietnam's 2017 credit growth at 16.96 pct yr/yr - govt
December 27, 2017 / 7:55 AM / a day ago

Vietnam's 2017 credit growth at 16.96 pct yr/yr - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s banking sector has posted an estimated 16.96 percent in loans growth this year, slowing from the 18.71 percent pace in 2016 and in line with the central bank’s target, Vietnam’s statistics office said on Wednesday.

The General Statistics Office, which released the credit growth estimate at a news conference, also announced Vietnam’s economic growth this year at 6.81 percent, compared to the 6.61 percent expansion in 2016. (Reporting by Mi Nguyen; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Shri Navaratnam)

