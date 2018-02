HANOI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) said on Tuesday it estimates that total lending will grow 17 percent this year, but will adjust the target in accordance with actual situations.

The central bank also said in a statement it targeted money supply to expand at a rate of around 16 percent in 2018, and aimed to lower lending interest rates to support business and the economy, which grew 6.8 percent last year. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)