CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Vietnam's Jan-Nov FDI rises 11.9 pct y/y
November 27, 2017 / 7:48 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Vietnam's Jan-Nov FDI rises 11.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects percentage change of FDI pledges in the 2nd paragraph to 53.4, instead of the 82.8 stated on a government website on Nov 27)

HANOI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam received an estimated $16 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 11 months of this year, up 11.9 percent from the same period in 2016, the government said on Monday.

FDI pledges for new projects, increased capital and stake acquisitions jumped 53.4 percent from a year ago to $33.09 billion, the investment ministry said in a report published on its website.

The manufacturing and processing industry received the most foreign funds as of November, followed by the electricity and air production and distribution sector. South Korea, Japan and Singapore were the biggest investors in Vietnam.

Vietnam’s FDI inflows hit a record high of $15.8 billion in 2016. (Reporting by Mi Nguyen; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

