Vietnam's Feb crude oil output falls 1.9 pct y/y to 1.05 mln T

HANOI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's crude oil output in February is estimated at 1.05 million tonnes (275,000 barrels per day), down 1.9 percent from a year ago, the government said on Wednesday. Crude oil output in January was adjusted higher to 1.11 million tonnes from the 1.07 million tonnes estimated previously, the General Statistics Office said in its monthly report. Vietnam's January-February crude oil exports fell 27 percent year-on-year to an estimated 766,000 tonnes. Crude oil export revenue during the period fell 12.9 percent to $395 million. The following table updates production figures for Vietnam's key energy items this month. Units: Oil, coal and LPG in tonnes; natural gas in billion cubic metres; electricity in billion kilowatt hours. OUTPUT Feb '18 Pct chg Jan-Feb Pct chg Targets (y/y) '18 (y/y) '18 Crude oil 1,050,000 -1.9 2,160,000 -4.9 13.23 mln Coal 2,696,400 -17.0 6,505,800 9.2 N/A Natural gas 0.83 6.0 1.77 16.8 9.6 LPG 71,800 17.8 158,100 21.2 N/A Electricity 12.6 -1.2 28.9 11.1 N/A NOTE: Crude oil and natural gas 2018 targets by Vietnam's state oil and gas group PetroVietnam. Other targets will be updated once available. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, editing by David Evans)