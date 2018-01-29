Vietnam's Jan crude oil output falls 10.6 pct y/y to 1.07 mln T

HANOI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam is expected to produce an estimated 1.07 million tonnes (254,000 barrels per day) of crude oil in January, down 10.6 percent from a year ago, the government said on Monday. Crude oil output in December was adjusted down to 1.08 million tonnes from the previously reported 1.09 million tonnes, the General Statistics Office added in its monthly report. Vietnam's January crude oil exports were expected to fall 21.4 percent year-on-year to an estimated 400,000 tonnes, or 95,000 barrels per day (bpd), it said. The following table updates production figures for Vietnam's key energy items this month. Units: Oil, coal and LPG in tonnes; natural gas in billion cubic metres; electricity in billion kilowatt hours. OUTPUT Jan 2018 *Change y/y Crude oil 1,074,428 -10.6 Coal 3,442,955 27.1 Natural gas 0.89 22.1 LPG 74,037 6.4 Electricity 15.8 19.1 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Richard Pullin)