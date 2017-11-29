FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam's Nov crude oil output falls 8.8 pct y/y to 1.1 mln T
Sections
Featured
UK funds raise equities, see no end to bull run yet - Reuters poll
market analysis
UK funds raise equities, see no end to bull run yet - Reuters poll
UK fracking is geologically flawed - study
uk
UK fracking is geologically flawed - study
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know
russia
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 29, 2017 / 10:30 AM / in a day

Vietnam's Nov crude oil output falls 8.8 pct y/y to 1.1 mln T

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    HANOI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's crude oil output in
November is estimated at 1.1 million tonnes (268,700 barrels per
day), down 8.8 percent from a year ago, the government said on
Wednesday.
    Crude oil output in October was higher than estimated at
1.14 million tonnes, the General Statistics Office said in its
monthly report.
    Vietnam's January to November crude oil exports were seen
unchanged from last year at an estimated 6.34 million tonnes.

    The following table updates production figures for Vietnam's
key energy products this month.
    Units: Oil, coal and LPG in tonnes; natural gas in billion
cubic metres; electricity in billion kilowatt hours.
    
 OUTPUT        Nov 2017  Jan-Nov 2017  *Change y/y  Targets 2017
 Crude oil    1,110,000    12,477,250        -10.6      14.2 mln
 Coal         3,438,500    34,840,722         -1.0        36 mln
 Natural gas       0.74           9.0         -7.2          9.61
 LPG             67,200       664,530         -9.5           N/A
 Electricity       16.0         174.7          9.4           N/A
    NOTE: Crude oil and natural gas 2017 targets by
PetroVietnam. Other targets will be updated once available.
    * Change for the 11-month period

 (Reporting by Mi Nguyen; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.