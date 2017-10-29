Vietnam's Oct crude oil output falls 5.1 pct y/y to 1.12 mln T

HANOI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's crude oil output in October is estimated at 1.12 million tonnes (265,000 barrels per day), down 5.1 percent from a year ago, the government said on Sunday. Crude oil output in September was kept the same as estimated at 1.06 million tonnes, the General Statistics Office said in its monthly report. Vietnam's January to October crude oil exports rose 2.6 percent year-on-year to an estimated 5.9 million tonnes. The following table updates production figures for Vietnam's key energy products this month. Units: Oil, coal and LPG in tonnes; natural gas in billion cubic metres; electricity in billion kilowatt hours. OUTPUT Oct 2017 Jan-Oct 2017 *Change y/y Targets 2017 Crude oil 1,120,000 11,355,700 -11.0 14.2 mln Coal 3,271,200 31,477,800 -0.43 36 mln Natural gas 0.91 8.22 -8.0 9.61 LPG 67,200 598,900 -10.2 N/A Electricity 16.8 158.4 8.8 N/A NOTE: Crude oil and natural gas 2017 targets by PetroVietnam. Other targets will be updated once available. * Change for the 10-month period (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sam Holmes)