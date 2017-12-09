Vietnam to sell stakes in refinery, power firm

HANOI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s government hopes to raise at least $297 million by selling a 20 percent stake in Petrovietnam Power Corporation and at least $155 mln by selling 7.79 pct of the Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical company, it said on Saturday.

The communist state has recently accelerated its privatisation programme.

In addition to the sale of shares in initial public offerings, the government said it planned to sell a 28.9 percent stake in the power company and a 49 percent stake in the refinery to strategic investors. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)