Vietnam Beverage emerges as sole bidder for ownership of 25 pct or more shares in Sabeco - Trade Ministry

HANOI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam Beverage Company Limited has emerged as the only bidder registering to buy shares in brewer Sabeco that would lead to a potential ownership of 25 percent or more in Vietnam’s biggest beer firm, the Trade Ministry said on Monday.

“As of 1100 GMT on Monday, one investor registering to buy large amount of shares that leads to ownership of 25 percent and more of the outstanding number of Sabeco shares that has publicised the information is Vietnam Beverage Company Limited,” the trade ministry said in a statement on its website.

Brewing groups, including Thai Beverage, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Kirin Holdings are also gearing up to bid for a stake in Vietnam’s largest brewer, Sabeco, people familiar with the matter have said, with the $5 billion sale process by the government opening this week. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen. Editing by Jane Merriman)