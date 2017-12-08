Vietnam assembly expels ex-top official over misconduct - report

HANOI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s National Assembly on Friday expelled a former top Communist Party official suspected of misconduct while he was chairman of the main state energy firm, state media reported.

Lawmakers agreed unanimously at an extraordinary meeting to remove Dinh La Thang, 56, a former powerful politburo official, from the assembly, state-run Vietnam News Agency reported on its website.

Thang is the most senior official to be caught up in a crackdown on fraud in the energy and banking sectors.

In May, the Communist Party dismissed Thang from its politburo after finding him responsible for financial losses at the state oil and gas firm PetroVietnam.

It also stripped him of his role as party head of Ho Chi Minh City to penalise him further for misconduct during his time as head of the firm.

Thang was not available for comment on Friday.

Police are investigating two corruption cases related to his tenure as chairman of PetroVietnam that involved a loss of investment in a domestic bank and suspected wrongdoing at a PetroVietnam subsidiary, PetroVietnam Construction Joint Stock Corp, the news agency reported. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Robert Birsel)