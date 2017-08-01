FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
Board of Mexico's Lala to decide on Vigor purchase on Thursday
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
August 1, 2017 / 9:52 PM / 5 days ago

Board of Mexico's Lala to decide on Vigor purchase on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The board of Mexican dairy producer Grupo Lala SAB de CV will decide on Aug. 3 on a bid to buy control of Brazilian rival Vigor Alimentos SA, after a deal was clinched earlier on Tuesday.

In a Tuesday statement, Lala said a proposal to acquire Vigor from investment holding company J&F Investimentos SA, including a borrowing plan and a potential share offering, will be submitted to discussion at the board.

São Paulo-based J&F and Vigor did not have an immediate comment. Reuters reported on Monday that Lala's bid valued Vigor at $1.8 billion. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chris Reese)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.