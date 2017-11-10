Investor pays $395.8 mln for 3.33 pct of Vietnam's Vinamilk - exchange

Nov 10 (Reuters) - An institutional investor paid $395.8 million to buy 3.33 percent of Vietnamese dairy firm Vinamilk on Friday, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said in a notice on its website.

The exchange did not name the investor.

Vietnam aimed to sell the stake as part of the government’s plan to divest from state-owned enterprises. The sale reduces the state ownership in Vinamilk, Vietnam’s biggest listed firm, to 36 percent, enough to retain veto rights.

The investor won the auction after bidding 186,000 dong ($8.19) per share, the stock exchange said.

The share sale was met with demand from a total of 19 investors in Vietnam and overseas. Vinamilk’s second-biggest shareholder, Fraser and Neave Ltd, had registered to bid in the auction.

Vinamilk shares hit an all-time high of 173,800 dong in trading on Friday. ($1 = 22,713 dong) (Reporting by Mi Nguyen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)