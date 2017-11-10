FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investor pays $395.8 mln for 3.33 pct of Vietnam's Vinamilk - exchange
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
saudi arabia
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
environment
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 10, 2017 / 9:56 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Investor pays $395.8 mln for 3.33 pct of Vietnam's Vinamilk - exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - An institutional investor paid $395.8 million to buy 3.33 percent of Vietnamese dairy firm Vinamilk on Friday, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said in a notice on its website.

The exchange did not name the investor.

Vietnam aimed to sell the stake as part of the government’s plan to divest from state-owned enterprises. The sale reduces the state ownership in Vinamilk, Vietnam’s biggest listed firm, to 36 percent, enough to retain veto rights.

The investor won the auction after bidding 186,000 dong ($8.19) per share, the stock exchange said.

The share sale was met with demand from a total of 19 investors in Vietnam and overseas. Vinamilk’s second-biggest shareholder, Fraser and Neave Ltd, had registered to bid in the auction.

Vinamilk shares hit an all-time high of 173,800 dong in trading on Friday. ($1 = 22,713 dong) (Reporting by Mi Nguyen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.