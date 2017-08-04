Vietnam state capital firm to sell 3.33 pct of Vinamilk shares in 2017-chairman

HANOI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Vietnam's state investment firm plans to sell an additional 3.33 percent of dairy company Vinamilk shares in 2017, furthering the privatisation process for one of the state's most lucrative assets, its chairman said on Friday.

The sale is expected to happen in October, or sooner if possible, and would be open to all types of investors that meet requirements, including foreign investors, chairman Nguyen Duc Chi said in a press conference. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)