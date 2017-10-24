FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French construction group Vinci Q3 sales rise, keeps goals
#Industrials
October 24, 2017 / 3:58 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

French construction group Vinci Q3 sales rise, keeps goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - French construction and engineering group Vinci posted a 6.6 percent rise in third-quarter sales on Tuesday, helped by robust activity in concessions and a recovering French construction market.

Europe’s biggest construction and concessions company kept forecasts that revenue and earnings would rise this year.

Total revenue reached 10.670 billion euros ($12.56 billion)in the quarter, above median estimates of 10.461 billion euros in an Inquiry Financial poll for Reuters.

Excluding currency fluctuations and acquisitions or disposals, revenue rose 6 percent year-on-year, Vinci said.

$1 = 0.8497 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Bate Felix

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
