#Financials
October 27, 2017 / 4:18 AM / a day ago

RPT-Vingroup's retail unit to list shares on Nov 6

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach story with corrected headlines with no change to text.)

HANOI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup’s retail property business has been granted approval to list its shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on November 6, a listing document showed on Thursday.

Shares in Vincom Retail, which operates Vingroup’s shopping malls, will have a reference price of 33,800 dong a share ($1.49 each), valuing the company at 64.2 trillion dong ($2.83 billion).

Vingroup, Vietnam’s fifth-biggest company by market value, has interests in real estate, retail, hotels, e-commerce, healthcare, education, agriculture and car manufacturing among others. ($1 = 22,720 dong) (Reporting by Mi Nguyen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
