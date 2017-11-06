FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam's Vincom Retail debuts at 40,550 dong a share
November 6, 2017

Vietnam's Vincom Retail debuts at 40,550 dong a share

HANOI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s top mall operator Vincom Retail made market debut on the main stock exchange on Monday after a record initial public offering (IPO) that raised nearly $709 million.

The stock opened at 40,550 dong ($1.79 each) on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange.

Vincom Retail had priced its IPO at 40,600 dong a share, which was at the top end of the range.

Vincom Retail’s IPO, which attracted global funds, valued the mall operator at about $3.4 billion. ($1 = 22,700 dong) (Reporting by Mi Nguyen)

