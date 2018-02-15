Virgin Money picks Dorner to form rare female leadership team

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Virgin Money formed a rare female chair and chief executive team among Britain’s top 350 listed companies by hiring former HSBC executive Irene Dorner as chairwoman.

Dorner joins Virgin Money’s board as chair elect and takes over from outgoing Chairman Glen Moreno on March 31.

Virgin Money had said in October it was in talks to hire Dorner, who will join Jayne-Anne Gadhia who is the first female CEO of a listed British bank.