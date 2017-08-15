FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Trump's manufacturing panel CEOs, companies comment on Charlottesville
August 14, 2017 / 11:16 PM / 5 hours ago

FACTBOX-Trump's manufacturing panel CEOs, companies comment on Charlottesville

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Updates)
    Aug 14 (Reuters) - The chief executives of Intel Corp
        , Merck & Co Inc         and Under Armour Inc        
resigned from U.S. President Donald Trump's American
Manufacturing Council on Monday, following Trump's initially
tepid response to weekend violence at a rally of white
supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia.               
    Trump in an early afternoon statement denounced white
supremacists, including neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan, as
"criminals and thugs," bowing to days of mounting political
pressure to condemn such groups explicitly.             
    Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, who is African-American, was the
first CEO to leave one of Trump's presidential advisory councils
because of his reaction to the weekend of violence in
Charlottesville.
    The AFL-CIO, an umbrella organization of unions representing
an estimated 12.5 million workers, said it is evaluating its
role on the manufacturing council, and that there are "real
questions into the effectiveness of this council to deliver real
policy that lifts working families."
    The following are responses from companies and CEOs on
Trump's manufacturing council to the recent events in Virginia: 

    * Dow Chemical Co        
    "I condemn the violence this weekend in Charlottesville,
Virginia," Chief Executive Andrew Liveris said in a statement. 

    * Dell Inc        
    "There's no change in Dell engaging with the Trump
administration and governments around the world to share our
perspective on policy issues that affect our company, our
customers and our employees," a Dell Inc spokeswoman said in a
statement.
    CEO Michael Dell plans to remain on the manufacturing
council.

    * General Electric Co        
    Jeff Immelt will remain on the council while he is the
chairman of the company.
    "GE has no tolerance for hate, bigotry or racism, and we
strongly condemn the violent extremism in Charlottesville over
the weekend," a company spokesperson said. 

    * Intel Corp          
    "There should be no hesitation in condemning hate speech or
white supremacy by name. #Intel asks all our countries
leadership to do the same," CEO Brian Krzanich said in a tweet.
He later said in a blog post on Intel website that he was
exiting the council "to call attention to the serious harm our
divided political climate is causing to critical issues."  

    * Under Armour Inc         
    "We are saddened by #Charlottesville. There is no place for
racism or discrimination in this world. We choose love & unity,"
CEO Kevin Plank, who also left the council, said in a tweet from
the company's Twitter account. 

    * Whirlpool Corp         
    Whirlpool will stay on the council.
    "Whirlpool Corp believes strongly in an open and inclusive
culture that respects people of all races and backgrounds. Our
company has long fostered an environment of acceptance and
tolerance in the workplace," a company spokeswoman said.

    * Campbell Soup Co         
    Chief Executive Denise Morrison will remain on the council.
    "The reprehensible scenes of bigotry and hatred on display
in Charlottesville over the weekend have no place in our
society. Not simply because of the violence, but because the
racist ideology at the center of the protests is wrong and must
be condemned in no uncertain terms," a company spokesman said in
a statement.

    * American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial
Organizations (AFL-CIO)
    The AFL-CIO is assessing its role on President Trump's
council.
    "The AFL-CIO has unequivocally denounced the actions of
bigoted domestic terrorists in Charlottesville and called on the
president to do the same," AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said
in a statement. 

    * International Paper Co        
    "International Paper strongly condemns the violence that
took place in Charlottesville over the weekend - there is no
place for hatred, bigotry and racism in our society," a company
spokesman said in a statement.

    * Boeing Co        
    Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg will stay on the
manufacturing council.

    * U.S. Steel Corp       
    A spokesperson referred queries related to the American
Manufacturing Council back to the White House.

 (Reporting by Sophia Kunthara in New York and Natalie Grover,
Yashaswini Swamynathan, Uday Sampath Kumar, Rachit Vats and Rama
Venkat Raman in Bangalore; editing by G Crosse and Amrutha
Gayathri)

