REFILE-Trump chides Merck CEO after resignation from presidential council
August 14, 2017 / 1:08 PM / 2 months ago

REFILE-Trump chides Merck CEO after resignation from presidential council

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous word “over” at end of headline)

WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump chided Merck & Co Inc’s Kenneth Frazier after the drugmaker’s chief executive resigned from a presidential advisory board earlier on Monday and cited a need for U.S. leaders to denounce bigotry following a violent weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President’s Manufacturing Council, he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

