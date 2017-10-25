FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Visa quarterly profit rises 11 percent
October 25, 2017 / 10:15 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Visa quarterly profit rises 11 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Visa Inc, the world’s largest payments network operator, reported an 11 percent increase in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven higher by its purchase of Visa Europe, and as more people made payments using its network.

Net income rose to $2.14 billion in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.93 billion a year ago. bit.ly/2z5EEeA

Earnings per Class A share rose to 90 cents from 79 cents a year earlier.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

