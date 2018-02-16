FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 16, 2018 / 8:16 AM / 2 days ago

Vivendi shares fall as lack of guidance underwhelms some analysts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Vivendi shares fell on Friday as the French media conglomerate’s results underwhelmed investors and analysts, with some citing concerns over the lack of full guidance for 2018 and weak results at its Havas arm.

Vivendi shares were down 3.4 percent in early session trading, the worst performer on France’s benchmark CAC-40 index .

Vivendi reported late on Thursday a rise in group profits, as growth at its UMG music division helped offset a downturn in its recently-acquired advertising unit Havas.

“Management voiced ‘cautious optimism’ on UMG’s 2018 outlook. However, they were unwilling to be drawn on guidance for UMG or the prospects for margin expansion, citing low predictability,” Jefferies analysts wrote in a note, keeping a “hold” rating on Vivendi shares. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Bate Felix)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.