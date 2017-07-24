FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2017 / 7:13 PM / 13 days ago

Vivendi's Canal+ proposes Telecom Italia content deal -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - Vivendi's pay TV unit Canal+ has proposed to Telecom Italia the creation of a joint venture to acquire audiovisual rights and to produce films and TV series, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Monday.

France's Vivendi, led by billionaire Vincent Bollore and the biggest shareholder in Telecom Italia, aims to create an international media group with a strong focus on southern Europe.

"This joint venture should allow Telecom Italia to quickly develop unique content for Italy," the source said.

Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by David Goodman

