FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Technology
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Science
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 23, 2018 / 8:42 AM / a day ago

Telecom Italia could ditch planned JV with Vivendi's Canal+- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia could ditch a proposed joint-venture with Canal+, the pay-TV arm of its top shareholder French media group Vivendi, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

Under the terms of the joint-venture, which had been challenged by Telecom Italia’s independent directors, the phone group would pay for contents provided by Canal+.

A source close to the matter previously said that Italian broadcaster Mediaset could also be part of the deal, a move that could help settle a spat between Vivendi and Mediaset over a failed pay-TV deal.

The source said Telecom Italia’s board would discuss the issue on March 6. Vivendi declined to comment. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo in Milan, additional reportig by Dominique Vidalon in Paris, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Giselda Vagnoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.