Telecom Italia could ditch planned JV with Vivendi's Canal+- source

MILAN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia could ditch a proposed joint-venture with Canal+, the pay-TV arm of its top shareholder French media group Vivendi, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

Under the terms of the joint-venture, which had been challenged by Telecom Italia’s independent directors, the phone group would pay for contents provided by Canal+.

A source close to the matter previously said that Italian broadcaster Mediaset could also be part of the deal, a move that could help settle a spat between Vivendi and Mediaset over a failed pay-TV deal.

The source said Telecom Italia’s board would discuss the issue on March 6. Vivendi declined to comment. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo in Milan, additional reportig by Dominique Vidalon in Paris, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Giselda Vagnoni)