Australia's Vocus Group CEO to step down

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Australian phone company Vocus Group Chief Executive Geoff Horth is to step down after two years in the job, the company said on Monday.

The company said its wholesale and international division boss Michael Simmons would assume Horth’s role on an interim basis. It did not say when Horth would step down.

“The Board and Mr Horth have been engaged in CEO succession considerations since earlier this year, as part of the Company’s previously stated program of renewal at both Board and executive levels,” Vocus said in the statement. (Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Thomas)