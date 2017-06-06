Australia's Vocus says KKR makes $1.65 bln takeover approach

June 7 (Reuters) - Australian telecoms company Vocus Group Ltd said on Wednesday it received an indicative takeover offer from private equity firm KKR & Co LP which valued the company at A$2.2 billion ($1.65 billion).

Vocus said KKR made a non-binding indicative offer to buy all its shares for A$3.50 in cash, a 22 percent premium to the stock's closing price the previous day.

The Sydney-listed takeover target said it would review and access the proposal.