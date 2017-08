JOHANNESBURG, June 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's Vodacom Group said on Thursday it has appointed Jabu Moleketi, current independent non-executive director, to succeed Peter Moyo as the mobile phone operator's next chairman.

Moleketi will take up the role on July 19, Vodacom said in a statement.

Moyo announced his retirement in April after more than seven years at Vodacom. He joined Old Mutual Emerging Markets as its chief executive in June. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Jason Neely)