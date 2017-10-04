FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's Vodacom followed due process in bidding for govt contract- CEO
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
October 4, 2017 / 3:16 PM / in 15 days

S.Africa's Vodacom followed due process in bidding for govt contract- CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s mobile operator Vodacom Group followed due process in bidding for a contract to provide mobile services to the government, its chief executive Shameel Joosub said on Wednesday.

The Competition Commission said earlier on Wednesday it had started investigating Vodacom, the unit of Britain’s Vodafone , for abuse of market dominance after the firm secured an exclusive contract to provide mobile services to the government. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.