FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's top court allows Vodafone to initiate second arbitration over $2 bln tax demand
Sections
Featured
H&M shares tumble on surprise quarterly sales drop
business
H&M shares tumble on surprise quarterly sales drop
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
Sport
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 14, 2017 / 9:24 AM / a day ago

India's top court allows Vodafone to initiate second arbitration over $2 bln tax demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - India’s top court on Thursday allowed Britain’s Vodafone to initiate a second arbitration process under an India-UK investment pact over New Delhi’s tax demand for more than $2 billion arising out of a deal that was struck a decade ago.

Vodafone, the world’s second-largest mobile operator, entered India in 2007 by acquiring Hutchison Whampoa’s wireless assets. It is contesting a tax bill of more than $2 billion relating to that acquisition.

Separately, Vodafone has already initiated an arbitration process under India’s investment pact with the Netherlands. (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty and Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.