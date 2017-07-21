Vodafone reports better-than-expected 2.2 pct growth in Q1

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Vodafone, the world's second largest mobile operator, reported better-than-expected 2.2 percent revenue growth in its first quarter, reflecting a robust performance in Italy and Spain and an acceleration in demand in Turkey.

The company said the rise in organic service revenue, which was ahead of market forecasts of 1.4 to 1.9 percent, gave it confidence in its outlook for the full year, when it expects to grow core earnings by 4-8 percent.