Vodafone in talks to buy Liberty Global assets

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Vodafone said on Friday it was in talks with John Malone’s Liberty Global about buying some of the cable company’s assets in Europe.

“Vodafone confirms that it is in early stage discussions with Liberty Global regarding the potential acquisition of certain overlapping continental European assets owned by Liberty Global,” the company said in response to a report in the Financial Times.

Shares in Vodafone rose 5.5 percent.

The world’s second biggest mobile operator and the cable company, which have overlapping operations in countries including Britain and Germany, discussed swapping assets in 2015, but they could not reach agreement on values.

The two, however, did agree to form joint venture in the Netherlands.