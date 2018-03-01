Voestalpine CEO confident about reaching full-year targets

FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine expects to comfortably meet its targets for the current financial year, which ends on March 31, its chief executive said.

“We will be able to significantly raise all key financials,” Wolfgang Eder told journalists late on Wednesday.

His comments come after the group last month confirmed it expects to lift full-year revenue by at least 6 percent and increase its operating profit“significantly”.

Eder also said that the group was in talks with 14 carmakers about the supply and production of racks for batteries used in electric vehicles, a key component that ensures battery-packs remain intact in case of material wear or accidents.

He said the U.S. market remained strategically attractive for Voestalpine, despite looming tariffs that President Donald Trump will determine in April, adding levies imposed so far posed no economic threat to the company. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Maria Sheahan)