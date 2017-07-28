FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW's Audi to replace 4 out of 7 management board members - sources
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 28, 2017 / 1:27 PM / 10 days ago

VW's Audi to replace 4 out of 7 management board members - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUENCHEN, July 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's luxury brand Audi will replace four out of seven management board members, three sources said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Germany's Manager Magazin said Audi's Finance chief Axel Strotbek, production chief Hubert Waltl, human resources chief Thomas Sigi and sales chief Dietmar Voggenreiter were informed by VW group chief executive Matthias Mueller on July 26 of their imminent dismissal.

Audi declined comment. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer in Berlin, Irene Preisinger in Munich and Jan Schwartz in Hamburg; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Tom Sims and Kathrin Jones)

