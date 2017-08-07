Munich prosecutors also target Audi AG in diesel probe

MUNICH, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Munich prosecutors said on Monday that Audi as a corporation had become part of a probe into diesel emissions manipulation that to date has targeted individuals, which could lead to fines or the seizure of profits.

The latest escalation of the investigation comes three days after Munich prosecutors said their diesel-emission probe had reached the management board level at Volkswagen’s luxury division.

Audi confirmed it has been notified by prosecutors and will continue to cooperate constructively with the Munich-based authority. (Reporting by Joern Poltz and Irene Preisinger; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)