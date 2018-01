Jan 12 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG’s Canadian unit said on Friday it had agreed to settle a class action lawsuit by compensating users of some Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche diesel vehicles over emission issues.

Under the proposed settlement, the company will compensate 20,000 car owners and lessees with cash and other benefits worth up to C$290.5 million. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)