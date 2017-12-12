German watchdog orders recall of 57,600 VW Touareg SUVs

HAMBURG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s KBA automotive watchdog said it has ordered Volkswagen to recall 57,600 diesel models of its Touareg sport-utility vehicle (SUV) after detecting two illicit emission-control devices in tests.

Of the 57,600 vehicles affected globally, some 25,800 models are registered in Volkswagen’s German home market, KBA said by email on Tuesday.

The Touareg’s 3.0-litre diesel engine is developed by VW’s luxury division Audi. Earlier this year, German authorities ordered a recall of 22,000 Porsche Cayenne SUVs with the same engine.